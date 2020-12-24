Body in river provisionally identified as missing Ipswich man

Published: 5:29 PM December 24, 2020

The body of a man discovered in the River Gipping, in Ipswich, has been provisionally identified as 47-year-old Hubert Mojsiuszko, who went missing more than a month earlier.

Police were called at 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 15 to a report that a body of a man had been discovered in the river, near Yarmouth Road.



Suffolk police said that, subject to confirmation at formal coroner's inquest proceedings, the body had been provisionally identified as being Mr Mojsiuszko.



Mr Mojsiuszko was a reported missing person, last seen on Monday, November 2.

Police said his next of kin had been informed, and that there were not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances, but that a file would be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Mojsiuszko was last seen in the area of the Maja delicatessen in Bramford Road.

According to his family, the former Ipswich bus driver had never gone missing before.

A statement posted on Facebook on behalf of the family said they were deeply saddened.

It thanked everyone, including the police and the IAG Facebook group, for their efforts in trying to locate Mr Mojsiuszko.