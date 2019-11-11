E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Life for children can be a rollercoaster' - Kesgrave school to challenge 'downward spiral' of mental ill health

11 November, 2019 - 16:00
Kesgrave High School pupils pictured in 2017 wearing yellow in support of World Mental Health Day. The school is now due to host a talk on mental health on November 14. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Kesgrave High School pupils pictured in 2017 wearing yellow in support of World Mental Health Day. The school is now due to host a talk on mental health on November 14. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk school aims to create a positive "ripple effect" when it holds an inspirational talk for parents aimed at tackling the "downward spiral" of mental ill health amongst young people.

Dr Hazel Harrison will lead the talk at Kesgrave High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDr Hazel Harrison will lead the talk at Kesgrave High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Psychologist Dr Hazel Harrison will lead the event on Mental Health, Wellbeing and Resilience at Kesgrave High School on Thursday, November 14.

The event - organised by Huddl, which supports parents with up-to-date advice on young people's issues - aims to give mums and dad useful tips and guidance on how to help their children develop the skills necessary to bounce back from life's setbacks.

The high school hopes it will create a "ripple effect for talking about mental health", with a Huddl advert about the event saying: "When children struggle with their wellbeing, they can sometimes take action that makes matters worse.

"Bad days turn into bad weeks, which, if we're not careful turn into bad months and even bad years.

Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANTKesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

"When their wellbeing starts to drop, children (and adults) can get caught in a downward spiral. One negative event impacts on another and another and leads to an unhelpful spiral that influences many different areas of wellbeing including sleep, exercise, learning and friendships.

"But here's the good news, it's possible to create an upward spiral too.

"In this talk, Hazel will share the latest evidence based ways for us to explore how we can help young people build their wellbeing (and our own too).

"We can all get ourselves on an upward spiral, we just need to know how."

Lynsey Warfield, assistant headteacher at Kesgrave High School, said: "We know that the topic of Mental Health, Wellbeing and Resilience is going to be very popular with our parent body and look forward to Dr Hazel Harrison providing us all with some useful tips and guidance.

"We know through experience that when strong relationships are forged between the school and the parent/s that working through challenging times becomes that little bit easier.

"Life for children can be a real rollercoaster ride with many highs, some exciting times but also some lows. As a teacher and indeed as a parent, all you want to do is offer support and get them through that chapter.

"Here at Kesgrave we are extremely committed to developing character and resilience and offer a diverse range of learning experiences to nurture this.

"Organising this talk is our way of promoting a ripple effect for talking about mental health and by working together we hope to place well-being at the heart of our community."

Those interested in attending the event, sposored by Ashtons Legal, should click here.

