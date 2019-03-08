Sunshine and Showers

Huge 60-tonne boat to be hauled through Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:14 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 09 May 2019

The boat will be transported from Northamptonshire to the Ipswich Waterfront (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A boat weighing in at almost 60 tonnes will be towed into Ipswich on Friday - with drivers in Suffolk warned to expect delays as it heads to the waterfront.

A 24.9m long boat, weighing 59,000kg, will be escorted from Fairline Boats in Oundle, Northamptonshire to Ipswich Haven Marina.

Motorists are being warned they may experience delays on Friday, May 10, from 11.30am as police escort the abnormal load through the county.

The route will be as follows: A1303 - Newmarket - B1506 (Kentford) - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - local roads to site

Suffolk police will escort the boat from the A1303 (Quy Bridge) to Ipswich Haven Marina in Key Street.

Delays can be expected along these routes.

