New Suffolk resident to receive fridge and washing machine thanks to store’s generosity

A new Suffolk resident left struggling to get a washing machine and fridge after the coronavirus lockdown will have new appliances installed in the next few days.

Paul Sanderson, who recently moved to the town from Essex, was left without essential appliances after he had to rush his move down to the coast.

Mr Sanderson, 67, was forced to bring his move forward as the Government’s coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

Although he quickly managed to get most of the items he needed, he struggled to get a fridge and washing machine installed as businesses began to close.

Now, however, Hughes Electrical, who had been due to deliver his goods originally, have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure that Mr Sanderson will receive his goods.

The store have now confirmed that Mr Sanderson will now have his appliances within the next few days.

“They have pulled all the stops out,” said Mr Sanderson.

“The manager at ipswich has been a diamond and he’s made me very happy.”

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes said: “People confined to their houses are suddenly dependent on refrigeration to store food, cookers to prepare it and television to help pass the time.

“Should any of these go wrong then their physical and mental welfare is at risk.

“This is particularly true of our many vulnerable, shielded and elderly customers who have been reliant on us and our in home services for many years.

“We recognise that problem so want to help but also have to mindful of the welfare of our own staff who need to visit these houses and our civic responsibility to minimise contact. Just at the time people need our products and services the most we are under pressure not to provide it at all.

“This has led to a compromise whereby we screen all deliveries depending on need and importance.

“We undertake a door-step drop-off where the customer can manage the installation themselves but will only enter a house under strict hygiene and distancing conditions where the need is greatest.

“This is obviously disappointing to some customers where we deem this service is not essential but it does allows us to focus our resources safely and in a controlled way on the more vulnerable where it is needed the most.

“I am grateful to our staff who provide this service.”

