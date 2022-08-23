Nine-year-old Delilah in a spin with 'hula-hooting' challenge

Delilah Reynolds will be hula-hooping besides every single owl in the Big Hoot trail - Credit: Ken Reynolds

An Ipswich schoolgirl will be putting a spin on the Big Hoot Owl trail around Ipswich, by hula-hooping next to each of the 50 owls.

Nine-year-old Delilah Reynolds will hula-hoop for at least 10 seconds beside each of the owl statues that make up this year's Big Hoot Ipswich trail.

She is hoping to raise 50p for every second of successful, consecutive hula-hooping, to reach a goal of £250 for her 'hula-hooting' challenge.

Delilah Reynolds has raised £247 so far out of her target of £250 - Credit: Ken Reynolds

Delilah said: "I decided to do my 'hula-hooting' challenge as I love all the hoots and I've been learning to hula-hoop, so I combined these things to help raise money for St Elizabeth's Hospice.

"So far I think it has gone well, but sometimes I lose the knack of hula-hooping a little bit, which has been frustrating, but I'm determined to carry on and complete the challenge to raise a lot of money for the hospice and help people."

To donate to her challenge and give money to the hospice, go here.