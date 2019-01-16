Rain

Violent robber threw boiling water over fellow inmate at Suffolk jail

16 January, 2019 - 11:30
Daryl Buttle threw scolding hot waters over aother inmate at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Archant

A violent robber’s stay in jail looks set to be extended for throwing a kettle of boiling water over a fellow inmate while locked up at a Suffolk prison.

Daryl Buttle was charged with causing actual bodily harm following the incident at Highpoint prison, Stradishall, in 2017.

The 28-year-old, who is currently serving an eight-year stretch behind bars in Hull, admitted the offence before Ipswich magistrates, via video link from prison, on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said both Buttle and the victim were serving prisoners at Highpoint prison when the attack took place on June 29.

“It was about 4.30pm and the victim was at the food servery in unit three when told by another prisoner that Buttle wanted to see him in his cell,” explained Mr Ablett.

“He proceeded to the cell and stood in the doorway, where he noted a kettle in Buttle’s hand.

“Buttle instantly threw the contents of the kettle towards him. He was able to duck out of the way, but the contents still struck him in the eye, and on the neck and back area.”

The victim was initially taken to the prison’s first aid room before being transferred to the accident and emergency department of West Suffolk Hospital, where he was treated for “scolding burns” to the eye, neck and shoulders.

“He was left in extreme pain and still has scarring as a result of the burns,” added Mr Ablett.

Buttle, who made no comment when interviewed about the offence by police, was sentenced to eight years at Kingston upon Hull Crown Court in October 2015 for robbery and actual bodily harm.

He is due to complete a custodial spell of four years and nine months followed by an extended licence period.

Mr Ablett argued the prison attack caused serious injury and permanent scarring, with the use of a weapon, indicating greater harm and higher culpability, with a starting point for sentencing of 18 months’ custody.

“I invite you to commit Mr Buttle to crown court and remand him in custody as a serving prisoner,” he told magistrates.

When asked if he had anything to say about the offence, Buttle, who declined legal representation, said: “No, thank you”.

Buttle, who is due for release in July 2020, will be sentenced at crown court on a later date.

