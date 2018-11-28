Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The lives lost in Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health crisis

28 November, 2018 - 00:01
Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Archant

Mental health services have been in crisis for at least five years.

At NSFT doctors first raised concerns over cuts in January 2013, as more than 500 mental health jobs faced the axe in what was known as a radical redesign of services.

Senior psychiatrists warned at the time that patient safety would be put at risk and said the trust was being “downright dishonest’’ for failing to state that the cuts would have detrimental effects on patient care.

Since, campaigns have been launched - including one by this newspaper - to improve care.

But many have still died while under the trust’s care or while trying to access support . And despite assurances that lessons would be learned whenever failings were identified, inspectors this time said: “The trust did not learn from previous lessons and did not share information about incidents effectively.”

Just some of those deaths where failings have been identified are listed here.

A spokesman for the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk said: “This report is worse than the previous inadequate report which saw the mental health trust placed into special measures.

“If NSFT is unresponsive, how can we expect it to improve? It defies belief that significant concerns raised by the regulator four years ago in 2014 have still not been addressed.

“Frankly, we do not believe that NSFT is capable of improvement. It doesn’t appear that the CQC has much faith in NSFT either. The people of Norfolk and Suffolk have suffered for too long, there have been too many funerals and inquests. We deserve better. It is now time for our MPs to demand decisive action from health secretary, Matt Hancock.”

But Antek Lejk, the trust’s chief executive, said: “Since receiving the draft report, we have been taking action to address the immediate concerns found by the CQC and listening to our staff and service users to make sure we fully understand the deeper challenges faced by the Trust. This will allow our new senior management team to make long-term, sustainable changes which are based on their knowledge and experience and also draw on best practice from across the wider NHS. We are determined to get things right.”

Topic Tags:

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

39 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

The lives lost in Norfolk and Suffolk’s mental health crisis

40 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Mental Health Deaths. Photo: Archant

Mental health services have been in crisis for at least five years.

What next for the troubled mental health trust?

40 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has slammed Norfolk and Sufflk Foundation Trust. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich South MP, Labour’s Clive Lewis, has led calls for the region’s mental health trust to be put into special administration - a classification kept strictly for the very worst of health organisations.

Key study shows that Suffolk’s leading companies are ‘battening down the hatches in preparation for Brexit’

41 minutes ago Jessica Hill
A view over Ipswich Town centre from the top of the Axa building in Civic Drive. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography *** Local Caption *** Free to use with credit

A new study revealing the true state of Suffolk’s leading businesses since the Brexit referendum shows that although turnover of the top 100 companies has increased, profit before tax remains flat.

Trucker admits causing crash which closed A14 for 12 hours

Yesterday, 17:43 Tom Potter
The scene of the crash on the A14 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An articulated lorry driver has admitted causing a collision with a comparatively tiny Smart car on the A14.

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

Yesterday, 17:24 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Motorists were caught in serious delays after a car flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.

Hospice launches festive jumper fundraiser

Yesterday, 19:30 Sophie Barnett
Christmas jumpers worn by Saint Elizabeth staff. Picture: SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Christmas jumper season is fast approaching and the flamboyant festive designs are a fashion-must have for most Christmas parties – but have you got yours?

Mental health trust report is worse than those before it - campaigners and union boss

40 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk said the latest CQC report was the worst yet. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The latest report’s into the region’s mental health trust - which brands it unsafe and poorly led - is the worst it has received, campaigners have claimed.

‘Services have been fantastic’ - praise for mental health trust amid terrible report

40 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Maddie Ingram, 21, from Rackheath, who is under the care of mental health services. Photo: Maddie Ingram

A number of people using mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk have praised the care they receive despite a damning report from inspectors released today.

Woman struck by car on Ipswich zebra crossing

Yesterday, 18:17 Amy Gibbons
The collision happened on Derby Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital following a collision on a pedestrian crossing near Rose Hill Primary School in Ipswich.

Most read

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Woman struck by car on Ipswich zebra crossing

The collision happened on Derby Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Trucker admits causing crash which closed A14 for 12 hours

The scene of the crash on the A14 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide