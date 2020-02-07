Teenager threatened in Ipswich street robbery

The robbery took place on Humber Doucy Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A teenager was threatened and had his phone smashed following a robbery on an Ipswich street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The robbery took place in Humber Doucy Lane, opposite the Rushmere Community Club, at around 5pm on Tuesday, February 4.

A 17-year-old boy reported that he had been approached from behind and spoken to by two men while walking down the road.

The teenager was then threatened and had his pockets searched.

An iPhone 7 was removed and smashed by one of the offenders who also stole £80 cash and an Apple AirPods case.

The other offender removed and stole the victim's rucksack. The rucksack was grey and contained college books.

The men then walked off before the victim fled.

Shortly after, the victim saw lights being switched on a sliver car but he was unsure if the offenders were in the vehicle.

Suffolk police have released descriptions of the two men.

The first offender is described as black, aged between 20 and 30, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. The victim said he had facial hair and a broad nose. He was wearing a black puffer coat with the hood up and jogging bottoms.

The second offender is described as black, aged between 20 and 30, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, wearing dark coloured jeans and a dark-coloured trench coat.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident should contact South CID at Landmark House, Ipswich on 101 quoting reference crime number 37/7389/20.