Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

PUBLISHED: 11:28 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 27 July 2020

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Drivers face five weeks of diversions in Felixstowe as work takes place to replace a footbridge over a railway line.

The old footbridge over the rail line alongside the road bridge at Maidstone Road, Felixsrowe, is being renewed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe old footbridge over the rail line alongside the road bridge at Maidstone Road, Felixsrowe, is being renewed Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

At the weekend, contractors removed the old worn-out bridge over the Ipswich-Felixstowe freight and passenger track at the Maidstone Road hump-backed bridge in Walton.

They will now start preparations on the foundations for the new bridge, set to arrive later in the project.

The work has been planned each summer for the past four years but postponed.

The hump-backed road bridge is closed in both directions to vehicles until August 31. Maidstone Road and Grange Road are a busy route to the port and Morrisons superstore for people in the Walton area. Diversions are signposted to take people around the work via Seaton Road, Garrison Lane and Mill Lane.

There will be access for pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

