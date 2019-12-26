Shoppers in Ipswich brave rain for Boxing Day sales

Despite the drizzle, hundreds of shoppers headed into Ipswich today to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Hundreds of shoppers braved the rain in Ipswich this morning to scoop up some Boxing Day bargains.

Ioana Raducea and Joel Cravid with Maria, six, and Ava, eight months Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Ioana Raducea and Joel Cravid with Maria, six, and Ava, eight months Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Despite a drizzly start to the day, shoppers hit the high street looking to spend their Christmas gift vouchers and to take advantage of the sales.

Most of the big name stores were open for business - from Boots and River Island to Debenhams and Burtons - however, Marks and Spencers remained closed today.

Ioana Raducea and Joel Cravid, from Ipswich, were out shopping with children Maria, six, and Ava, eight months. "We are just looking around today," said Ms Raducea.

"The weather couldn't stop us coming out - there's no weather that could stop us. "We have had a really nice Christmas but we needed a bit of fresh air today, especially for the kids.

Joy Jasmin and Kai Gray were among hundreds of shoppers hoping to take advantage of the sales Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Joy Jasmin and Kai Gray were among hundreds of shoppers hoping to take advantage of the sales Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

"If we see something nice, convenient and at the right price, we'll get it."

- Early risers queue up for Boxing Day sales across Suffolk

Kelly and Gareth Randell, from Stowmarket were out with their children Jasmin, 10, and Lewis, nine.

Mrs Randell said: "We are just here spending our vouchers from Christmas.

"We might go to the cinema later and also have some lunch - and we'll finish the day in the pub.

Elizabeth Dubbeld was looking to spend some gift vouchers and grab some lunch with her family Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Elizabeth Dubbeld was looking to spend some gift vouchers and grab some lunch with her family Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Asked if the weather almost put them off, Mrs Randell said: "It did with him but not me. "This Christmas money is burning a hole in our pocket."

Joy Jasmin and Kai Gray also braved the rain to take a look around the town.

Mrs Jasmin said: "We've been to River Island, Topman and Poundland today.

"There was a big rush on Lush this morning.

Hundreds visited Ipswich today in the hope of picking up a Boxing Day bargain Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Hundreds visited Ipswich today in the hope of picking up a Boxing Day bargain Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

"It has been a bit short on what we like. My grandson is from south London and they have got more shops open there."

Elizabeth Dubbeld, who lives in Ipswich, said: "We've got some vouchers to cash in today and we also want to have some lunch with the family.

"We sometimes come out on Boxing Day, we mostly play it by ear. "Our family is here from Nottingham so we thought we would show them the town. "We were hoping for weather like yesterday but you can't have everything."

Sailmakers shopping centre is boasting its busiest month of the year, with more than half a million shoppers expected by the time shops close on New Year's Eve.

Mike Sorhaindo, manager of Sailmakers, said: "Boxing Day is always a very important day in the retail calendar and there has been a steady trade throughout the day with people looking for bargains.

"Pandora has been particularly busy again and always seem to do well at this time of year while Yours and Ryman have had plenty of activity and so have HMV and Poundland.

"We have had about 400,000 visitors to the centre during December and would expect to be well over the 500,000 mark by the New Year."