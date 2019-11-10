E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Runners and cyclists take on gruelling challenge around Foxhall Stadium

10 November, 2019 - 16:30
Younger runners got to take part in a fun run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners and cyclists took to the Speedway track at Foxhall Stadium at the weekend for an exciting new off-road challenge.

Almost 200 people took on the ROC Challenge at the home of the Ipswich Witches on Saturday - a double-header event involving both a cycling and a running time-trial.

Participants took on laps of a 3.5 mile course which wound its way through the local woodland areas as well as the legendary motor racing-track.

There was also a fun-run during the day, allowing youngsters to join the fun.

Events director Greg Cooper, said it could not have gone any better.

"It was excellent, he said, "a really great event."

"We had almost 200 people take part and even more people waving and cheering them on.

"When setting up the event, we couldn't believe there had never been a running event at the stadium before."

The challenge, organised by Run or Cycle events, looks to return to the stadium next year. An event is also planned at Christchurch Park in Ipswich next year in May.

For more information visit www.runorcycleevents.com

