Could hundreds of homes be built on the outskirts of Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 December 2019

An aerial view of Claydon where plans for new houses could double the village in size Picture: MIKE PAGE

An aerial view of Claydon where plans for new houses could double the village in size Picture: MIKE PAGE

Villagers have raised fresh concerns they will "lose their identity" if plans for new developments on the outskirts of Ipswich are given the go-ahead.

The view looking over fields from Old Norwich Road where 190 homes have been given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe view looking over fields from Old Norwich Road where 190 homes have been given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There are fears nearly 600 homes could be built to the north of Ipswich if a series of development proposals get the nod.

Over the last few months, plans for a series of extensive housing developments have been submitted.

Earlier this year, Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee approved the construction of 190 homes in Old Norwich Road, Whitton, but rejected a further 125 dwellings following an appeal.

New documents were submitted for a long-running application for 269 homes near Church Lane in Barham, originally put forward in May 2017, earlier this month. The scheme also includes a doctor's surgery site, pre-school and primary school.

Land to the north west of Church Lane, Barham Picture: GOOGLE MAPSLand to the north west of Church Lane, Barham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meanwhile, plans were unveiled in October this year for 28 new homes at Green Farm in Ashbocking. They joined a fourth proposal for 73 homes near Ely Road in Claydon, which was submitted in February of last year but is still awaiting a decision.

Now Gordon Musson, of Barham Parish Council has warned: "There is a great risk that further plans will get railroaded through. Eventually, there could be 600 to 1,000 houses being built between here and Ipswich.

"There is a fear that Claydon and Barham will become the outskirts of Ipswich. If that happens, we will lose our identity."

Steve Stegman, clerk at Ashbocking Parish Council, added: "It is a danger that, years down the line, Ashbocking could become part of Ipswich."

A spokesman for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council said they are measured against government targets for the amount of new homes built each year.

They said: "We have a statutory duty to plan to meet the housing needs of the area, which is calculated using the Government's national standard method. We are then measured against the delivery of these targets by national planning policy requirements, such as the Housing Delivery Test and the five year housing land supply. Balancing this need for growth, together with protecting and enhancing the environment and improving infrastructure is key to our planning strategy."

Brocas Burrows, who lives in Barham, said: "No one in the village wants a huge development.

"Barham is already very close to Ipswich already. If these plans are approved, the village will double in size."

The new plans come after residents in Gainsborough and Nacton raised concerns over urban sprawl due to planned housing developments.

