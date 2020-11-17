E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich’s Tom Hunt backs anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs

PUBLISHED: 16:56 17 November 2020

Tom Hunt hopes Ipswich will be able to open up again after the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tom Hunt hopes Ipswich will be able to open up again after the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has backed an anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group of Conservative backbenchers calling for no further national shutdowns amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Hunt said he is not one of the leaders of the group formed by former chief whip Mark Harper and the chairman of the Tories’ backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady - but does expect to go to some of its meetings.

MORE: Tom Hunt outlines concerns about second lockdown

His main aim is to ensure that, at the end of the current lockdown, Ipswich emerges in as strong a position as possible.

Mr Hunt said: “I know figures in Ipswich have been rising in recent weeks, although they have fallen back a bit over the last few days, but they are still well below the national average and it would not be right to treat us all the same.

“I am very concerned about the economic viability of retailers and of the hospitality sector – and I do not think there is compelling evidence to suggest they are key factors in the spread of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

“That is why I do not support the 10pm closing time for pubs – and I did not vote in favour of the current lockdown.”

He does not know what is likely to happen when the current lockdown finishes – and what tier people in Suffolk and Ipswich might find themselves in.

However, he hopes the government will recognise there are significant differences in infection rates across the country.

“The East of England – Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire - all have significantly lower infection rates than the country as a whole.

“I think the indications are that if there are specific restrictions they would on a county or regional basis, not just Ipswich.”

The Covid Recovery Group was set up to challenge any future lockdowns and to seek to persuade the government to listen to other voices - as well as scientific experts on its SAGE committee who, they say, had taken a very cautious approach to fighting the pandemic.

However ministers, including prime minister Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock, have insisted that the second lockdown was necessary because infection rates were continuing to grow.

They argued that, without urgent action, there was a danger that the NHS would be overwhelmed with Covid cases during the winter – meaning hospitals would be unable to deal with other urgent conditions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man rescued from Belstead Brook after huge emergency service response

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched in Belstead Brook Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Tom Hunt backs anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs

Tom Hunt hopes Ipswich will be able to open up again after the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second lockdown brings another fall in Greater Anglia passengers

Greater Anglia trains have been carrying about a quarter of their pre-pandemic passenger numbers during the second lockdown. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

Man accused of importing ‘liquid ecstasy’ appears in court

Daniel Colorado appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Housing minister’s ‘shock’ at Grenfell inquiry evidence of ‘unethical’ acts by Suffolk firm

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has revealed his 'shock' at the evidence given about Celotex during the Grenfell inquiry. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY