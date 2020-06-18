E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in clash with unions over reopening some schools

PUBLISHED: 13:20 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 18 June 2020

Tom Hunt at the Education Committee. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Tom Hunt at the Education Committee. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has clashed with union leaders over their attitude towards getting pupils back to school after the lockdown during a meeting of the House of Commons Education Select Committee.

Mr Hunt is a member of the committee, and during its meeting this week said that unions had worked to obstruct government efforts to get children back in schools. He was particularly critical of Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NAS/UWT over comments he made in May about schools not being able to reopen this month.

Mr Hunt said: “The perception many people have in this country is that the teaching unions have actively obstructed the reopening of schools ahead of September. Frankly you can’t blame them, Patrick, when you made the comment on 7 May that the government should rule out any phased return of schools ahead of September.

“You said: ‘In view of the pressing and continued public health challenges and the considerable task that would be required to ensure that every school was ready to admit increased numbers of children and adults into safe learning, the NAS/UWT urges ministers to act firmly to end speculation that schools should open beyond current restrictions prior to September 2020.’”

He said that showed the unions were not committed to get schools open as soon as possible.

MORE: Should two-metre rule be relaxed to get children back to school?

Dr Roach said: “I stand by that quote about ending speculation because quite frankly it would have been much more helpful than not for government to have been clear about what its intentions were around the return of schools and to be signalling that quite clearly.”

He said the speculation had caused great anxiety among both people working in schools and among parents. But it would be wrong to say his union had blocked reopening plans. Dr Roach was being questioned by the committee alonside Dr Mary Bousted from the NEU and officials from UNISON and the Association of School and College Leaders.

Addressing education unions, Robert Halfon, chairman of the committee, added: “Why is it that children and parents can have access to Primark over the next few months, but many of them won’t have access to schools according to your risk assessments?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tom Hunt seeks backing from minister over new Orwell Bridge speed limit

The changes could allow traffic to continue using the Orwell Bridge when there are high winds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Truly an icon’: Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies

Dame Vera Lynn at the opening of the Dame Vera Lynn Trust School for Parents for Children with Cerebral Palsy in Sproughton. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Ipswich special school rated ‘requires improvement’ - but praised in several areas

Parkside Academy is making 'deep and vast' changes to its curriculum. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in clash with unions over reopening some schools

Tom Hunt at the Education Committee. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Plans revealed for Theatre in the Forest 2020

Red Rose Chain gave Romeo & Juliet a 1960s spin for its 2019 performance at Jimmy's Farm last August Picture: Bill Jackson
Drive 24