Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES GOOGLE IMAGES

A man has died after a collision between a car and a lorry on a rural Suffolk road.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.10pm on Monday, June 10, to reports of a collision on Hurdle Makers Hill, the A1071, in Burstall.

The man driving the car, a Peugeot 206, died at the scene.

The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.

Three fire engines attended the scene to remove one of the drivers involved from their vehicle.

Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk Highways have closed Hurdle Makers Hill in both directions, between the Swan Hill roundabout and the junction with The Street, while they investigate the crash.

Diversions are in place and it is expected that the road will remain closed for some time.

Police are advising motorists, especially those in larger vehicles, to avoid the area if possible.

Motorists leaving Ipswich are currently heading right on the roundabout in the A1071 and Swan Hill, then left onto Burstall Lane.

Traffic is building ahead of rush hour and delays should be expected for the rest of the day.

No time for the reopening of the road has been given by police. The road closure is currently being managed by Suffolk Highways.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 189 of today 10 June. Officers are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have dash cam footage.