Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:14 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 10 June 2019

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

GOOGLE IMAGES

A man has died after a collision between a car and a lorry on a rural Suffolk road.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.10pm on Monday, June 10, to reports of a collision on Hurdle Makers Hill, the A1071, in Burstall.

The man driving the car, a Peugeot 206, died at the scene.

The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.

Three fire engines attended the scene to remove one of the drivers involved from their vehicle.

Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk Highways have closed Hurdle Makers Hill in both directions, between the Swan Hill roundabout and the junction with The Street, while they investigate the crash.

Diversions are in place and it is expected that the road will remain closed for some time.

Police are advising motorists, especially those in larger vehicles, to avoid the area if possible.

Motorists leaving Ipswich are currently heading right on the roundabout in the A1071 and Swan Hill, then left onto Burstall Lane.

Traffic is building ahead of rush hour and delays should be expected for the rest of the day.

No time for the reopening of the road has been given by police. The road closure is currently being managed by Suffolk Highways.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 189 of today 10 June. Officers are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have dash cam footage.

Most Read

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Gin makers toast exports success

The Swan, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Spot yourself at new Piglet, Junior Hog mud obstacle course

The Piglet, Junior Hog raised money for East Anglia�s Children�s Hospices. Picture: BEN MATTHEWS

Fall of restaurant chains ‘opens door to independents’ says Ipswich restaurateur

Peter Gwizdala, managing director of bar, café and dining venue Arlingtons Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists