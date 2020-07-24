E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman may have contracted fatal condition from husband’s overalls

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 July 2020

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

An Ipswich woman who died from an asbestos-related tumour may have developed the condition as a result of washing her husband’s work overalls, an inquest heard.

Mrs Olive Sewell died at her home aged 84 on May 1 last year from mesothelioma, a malignant tumour that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibres.

You may also want to watch:

The inquest opening at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich on Friday July 24 heard that Mrs Sewell’s husband had previously worked as a storeman and maintenance worker at a furniture makers where he was exposed to asbestos, and she would wash his overalls.

She was diagnosed with mesothelioma in September last year and the inquest was told her death was confirmed by a hospice worker who had been caring for her.

A post mortem is still to be concluded and Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the hearing for a full inquest to be held on September 11 this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman may have contracted fatal condition from husband’s overalls

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘It would drag the bigger clubs down a bit’ - Owner on looming League One salary cap

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry. MacAnthony believes a slary cap in League One will help Posh - but hinder sides like Ipswich Town Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich woman denies fraud charges

Lucy Todd denied two fraud charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Safety campaigners struggle to convince farmers who ‘think they are invincible’

The Farm Safety Foundation is keen to get the safety message across as new figures of farm deaths and injuries are published Picture: FARM SAFETY FOUNDATION

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms by Met Office

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Suffolk Picture: PETER CUTTS