An Ipswich woman who died from an asbestos-related tumour may have developed the condition as a result of washing her husband’s work overalls, an inquest heard.

Mrs Olive Sewell died at her home aged 84 on May 1 last year from mesothelioma, a malignant tumour that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibres.

The inquest opening at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich on Friday July 24 heard that Mrs Sewell’s husband had previously worked as a storeman and maintenance worker at a furniture makers where he was exposed to asbestos, and she would wash his overalls.

She was diagnosed with mesothelioma in September last year and the inquest was told her death was confirmed by a hospice worker who had been caring for her.

A post mortem is still to be concluded and Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the hearing for a full inquest to be held on September 11 this year.