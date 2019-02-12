Ipswich family sickened by theft of motorbike which had been in family for 40 years

A motorbike, which has been in a family for 40 years, has been stolen Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A motorbike which has been in a family for 40 years has been stolen from a house in Ipswich leaving a family devastated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place at a property on Hutland Road at some point on Sunday, February 24 between 6pm and 10.25pm.

The motorbike, a red and white Honda 50 1979 was stolen from the home of Louis King along with a steering lock and a white helmet.

The bike had originally belonged to his father-in-law, from whom Mr King had purchased the bike almost 30 years ago.

Mr King often used the bike in the summer and had recently travelled on it to Felixstowe.

He said he going to check his vehicles after eating his tea on Sunday night when he found that the bike had gone. “I felt sick,” said Mr King, “I could not believe it.

“I had just bought a new lock that morning, I was absolutely devastated.”

The distinctive bike has the registration KGV 934V.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said; “Anyone who has information regarding the incident or knowledge of the current whereabouts of the bike should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11009/19.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.