Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Ipswich family sickened by theft of motorbike which had been in family for 40 years

PUBLISHED: 15:59 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 25 February 2019

A motorbike, which has been in a family for 40 years, has been stolen Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A motorbike, which has been in a family for 40 years, has been stolen Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A motorbike which has been in a family for 40 years has been stolen from a house in Ipswich leaving a family devastated.

The incident took place at a property on Hutland Road at some point on Sunday, February 24 between 6pm and 10.25pm.

The motorbike, a red and white Honda 50 1979 was stolen from the home of Louis King along with a steering lock and a white helmet.

The bike had originally belonged to his father-in-law, from whom Mr King had purchased the bike almost 30 years ago.

Mr King often used the bike in the summer and had recently travelled on it to Felixstowe.

He said he going to check his vehicles after eating his tea on Sunday night when he found that the bike had gone. “I felt sick,” said Mr King, “I could not believe it.

“I had just bought a new lock that morning, I was absolutely devastated.”

The distinctive bike has the registration KGV 934V.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said; “Anyone who has information regarding the incident or knowledge of the current whereabouts of the bike should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11009/19.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers give their views over possible Marks & Spencer move out of town

Marks & Spencer, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers give their views over possible Marks & Spencer move out of town

Marks & Spencer, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Dr Dan Poulter tells of struggle for justice after newspaper allegations

The allegations affected Dr Dan Poulter's health. Picture: LIBRARY

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ipswich family sickened by theft of motorbike which had been in family for 40 years

A motorbike, which has been in a family for 40 years, has been stolen Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists