Have you got space in your life for 'sweet but shy' Hyper?

Can you provide Hyper the lovable chinchilla with her forever home? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Energetic Hyper the chinchilla, who is currently being looked after by the RSPCA in Martlesham, is looking for new owners that will bring her out of her shell.

Can you provide Hyper the lovable chinchilla with her forever home? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hyper, who loves getting out of her cage and having a good run and jump around, came into the care of the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch after her former owners could no longer keep her.

On their website the RSPCA say: " Hyper is a sweet but shy little girl who is on the lookout for an owner who can help socialise her and bring her out of her shell.

"She is currently living alone at the centre and is looking for a home with a neutered male chinchilla to potentially bond with in her new home."

If you think you can give Hyper the perfect new home she is looking for, please give the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch a ring on 0300 999 7321.

Can you provide Hyper the lovable chinchilla with her forever home? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Can you provide Hyper the lovable chinchilla with her forever home? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND