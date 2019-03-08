Meet the women's-only running club hoping to make dreams come true

More than 1,000 people have been involved with I Can Run since 2016. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

For many, running is a way to stay fit, healthy and active - but for this women-only running club, it is a way to help make dreams come true.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I Can Run founder Emma Talbot wants to help women achieve their dreams Picture: RACHEL EDGE I Can Run founder Emma Talbot wants to help women achieve their dreams Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The group, called I Can Run, was started in 2016 by an occupational therapist wanting to create a safe environment for women who wanted to get fit.

Originally starting in Ipswich, the group holds weekly free runs in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Bury St Edmunds.

After three years helping women across the county, the club has now officially launched as a community interest company (CIC), which they hope will help them reach more women, fund them with kit and help them achieve their dreams and ambitions.

Founder Emma Talbot said: "When I started my running journey in 2015, there weren't many places for me to run as a woman over 40 who is overweight - I didn't fit in to the standard running club.

The group operates in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE The group operates in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"I figured I wasn't the only person who has ever felt like that."

You may also want to watch:

Emma then discovered a running and walking method, which she thought she could share to others. After enrolling on an athletics leadership course, she set up her first beginners running club.

Fast forward three years later, the club now has branches across the county, with more than 1,000 women having taken part - although Emma would like to see this number continue to grow.

She added: "My ambition is to inspire even more women to find the confidence to run or run/walk whatever their age, ability, size, shape or background, with like-minded women without fear of judgement."

In the last year, the group has also supported local charities such as the Red Box Project, FIND and the town's first ever Women's March.

Group leader Kristy Lewis, who joined the group after discovering running in 2017, said she was thankful for the group.

She said: "For me running is no longer about losing weight - it's about me being fitter and stronger than I ever thought I could be. It also gives me headspace and time to be myself.

"I love being a run leader and helping to light the passion about running on other women."

For more information on how to join, visit their website.