Published: 7:00 PM April 9, 2021

Chris Green, chairman of the IAA, has announced Arts in Celebration will return for 2021 - Credit: Archant

Following the success of last year’s Arts in Celebration event, the Ipswich Arts Association is looking for local creative talent to join this year’s ‘culture explosion’.

IAA chairman Professor Chris Green explained that Arts in Celebration was originally conceived as an alternative to the Covid-cancelled Ipswich Music Day in 2020 but the online showcase for local artists, writers and performers quickly took on a life of its own.

Last summer more than seven hours of music, dance, performance, art and poetry was put up by over 70 group and individual contributors throughout the region. It included both IAA members as well as non-affiliated performers.

Chris Green said: “The feedback received from contributors was overwhelmingly positive and the majority said that the experience of putting pieces together during the pandemic helped people’s sense of wellbeing.”

The event was hosted by the Ipswich Arts Association’s website from September to November and due to its popularity, the performances were kept online until the very end of November. It had initially been conceived as running for a month.

You may also want to watch:

Data from the website revealed that 15,000 people viewed the event from countries all across the world.

Prof Green said that because of the tremendous success of Arts in Celebration in 2020 and because many live arts events are still not going ahead this year, the IAA has decided to organise another celebration of local talent for 2021.

“We propose to launch the event from Sunday September 26, 2021. Contributions are already being received and will be open for contributions through until the end of July.

“Anyone wishing to submit a piece can get in touch with Mary Oldham at the Ipswich Arts Association. Contact details are available on the IAA website. (http://www.ipswich-arts.org.uk/events/arts-in-celebration-2021/)