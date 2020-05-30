E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ice cream vans set to return to Ipswich after lockdown amid warm weather

PUBLISHED: 18:15 30 May 2020

Partners Adam Alexander and Amanda Page will be back on the streets selling ice cream next month Picture: ALEXANDER'S ICES

Partners Adam Alexander and Amanda Page will be back on the streets selling ice cream next month Picture: ALEXANDER'S ICES

ALEXANDER'S ICES

An Ipswich-based ice cream company says it is looking forward to seeing smiling faces again as it prepares to return to the county next month following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Alexander's Ices will be returning to villages in Suffolk next month as it returns following the start of coronavirus lockdown Picture: ALEXANDER'S ICESAlexander's Ices will be returning to villages in Suffolk next month as it returns following the start of coronavirus lockdown Picture: ALEXANDER'S ICES

Long-term partners Adam Alexander and Amanda Page, who run Alexander’s Ices, said they cannot wait to get back on the road after prime minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential retail businesses can reopen on June 15.

They have spent the last two months without work, due to the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Miss Page said: “We decided to coincide restarting again with the non-essential shops reopening. There are no laws stopping us from trading beforehand, but to us it didn’t feel ethically right to do so.

“We’re really hoping to see more people come and see us – with everything going on I think everyone wants an ice cream.”

Miss Page said the couple were inspired to start the business as a bid to get involved in the community and make people smile.

She added: “For a lot of people, we are the only people they see every week – it is such a happy job for us.

“We’ve got to know hundreds of people doing this job and seeing people’s smiling faces is one of the main reason why we do it.”

Set up in 2014, the pair now have two vans, covering Kesgrave, Martlesham, Rushmere, Grundisburgh, Hollesley and other surrounding villages.

Mr Alexander runs the business full-time, while Miss Page helps out in the peak summer season - but both admitted they have been hit hard by the economic impacts of the coronavirus lockdown.

Miss Page said: “It has been an absolutely dire year for us, with all our events throughout the year being cancelled because of the virus.

“We’ll be available for small weddings and school events for the rest of the year though and can’t wait to get going again.”

Those interested in booking one of the vans for small events should contact Miss Page here.

