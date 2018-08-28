Gritters ready for action as ice warning issued for region

Scattered wintry showers  bringing a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow - are forecast. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

People are being warned to take care on the roads as a cold blast of ice, hail, sleet and snow heads for East Anglia.

The gritters will be back on the roads as the region braces for an icy blast Picture: SIMON PARKER The gritters will be back on the roads as the region braces for an icy blast Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s set to be a chilly few days in the region, with temperatures expected to plummet to below freezing as cold winds sweep in from the northwest.

Forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest say scattered wintry showers – bringing a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow – will arrive in East Anglia tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the east of England, with wintry showers most likely in eastern parts such as Lowestoft and Southwold.

The warning is in force between 10pm tonight and 11am on Thursday.

A widespread frost is expected on Friday morning Picture: BARRY BATCHELOR/PA A widespread frost is expected on Friday morning Picture: BARRY BATCHELOR/PA

The first signs of sleet are set to arrive on Thursday morning as temperatures plummet almost to freezing point – with the mercury expected to drop to between 1C and 2C.

Forecaster Adam Dury said the first showers would be followed by a blast of cold air at between 7am and 8am, when it is possible ice will form on the roads and pavements.

“There will be colder air coming in from the northwest,” he said.

“The showers will turn wintry around 7am or 8am in the morning.

Biting winds and icy conditions are set to return to Suffolk over the next few days Picture: PHIL MORLEY Biting winds and icy conditions are set to return to Suffolk over the next few days Picture: PHIL MORLEY

“It’ll drop that bit colder behind the showers.”

This will be followed by a few hours of sunshine and clear skies before wintry showers are expected to return in the east at around 2pm.

While things will remain dry overnight on Thursday, temperatures are expected to plummet into Friday morning – with the mercury hitting -3C in the coldest parts of the region.

Despite the lack of showers, things will certainly feel wintry – as Mr Dury predicted East Anglia will wake up to widespread frost.

Pedestrians struggle through icy conditions in Sudbury during a previous winter Picture: GREGG BROWN Pedestrians struggle through icy conditions in Sudbury during a previous winter Picture: GREGG BROWN

Meanwhile, Suffolk County Council has announced the gritters will be out on Wednesday night to keep the highways clear.

Over the border, Essex Highways say that their gritters will also be on the roads – but will be limited to northern and western parts of the county.

Heading into the weekend, forecasters are predicting that conditions will stay cold with temperatures set to reach highs or no more than 4 or 5C.

Saturday is also set to be dry and cloudy, with Sunday looking to be brighter but with a chance of rain and sleet later on.