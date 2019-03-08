Police investigate arson incident after ignited container thrown

The fire service and police attended an arson incident in Cowslip Close, Ipswich Picture PHIL MORLEY Archant

A container of ignited flammable liquid was thrown at a Ipswich home in the early hours of today, police have said.

Emergency services were called at 12.35am to reports of an arson incident at a property in Cowslip Close in the town.

Very minor damage was caused to the property and no-one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Both Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Suffolk police attended the scene.

Police said enquiries are continuing and the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 69467/19.

Information can also be reported on Suffolk police's website here or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the crime-fighting charity's website here.