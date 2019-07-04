Partly Cloudy

Could you lead Ipswich's fight against homelessness?

04 July, 2019 - 11:30
Could you help to fight homelessness in Ipswich? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant 2018

The search is on for an inspiring "natural leader" to front Ipswich's long-running battle against homelessness.

Halford Hewitt MBE with Clare, Countess of Euston , Lord-Lieutenant for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHalford Hewitt MBE with Clare, Countess of Euston , Lord-Lieutenant for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Halford Hewitt is stepping down as chief executive of Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG) in August after 27 years.

In that time IHAG has had great success in lifting people out of the depths of poverty, with the organisation growing from just six staff to more than 30 during Mr Hewitt's tenure.

But despite the best efforts and successes of IHAG, homelessness still persists in the town - with austerity and the financial crisis of 2008 meaning more people are relying on food banks and emergency help than ever before.

IHAG, which runs money advice and housing services as well as the Chapman Centre for homeless people, says it is now "looking to recruit a high calibre and skilled manager to lead, manage, sustain and develop IHAG into the future".

The right person, who will be chosen following a selection day on July 24, will have to show they re an "agent for change, both in homeless people and society", according to IHAG's job advert.

"IHAG faces a number of important challenges over the next few years, not least with funding and sustainability," the advert says.

"Your role is to inspire, motivate and create the right environment for this to continue to take place.

"Your personal integrity, passion and commitment will be vital to ensure this happens.

"IHAG is a small organisation that thinks and acts big; it can only do this because of the quality of the people who are part of it.

"There is no hiding place for people who want a quiet and routine working life.

"In summary, IHAG values people who inspire, motivate and make a difference. Is that you?"

The job, which carries a salary in the region of £50,000 a year, would involve managing an annual turnover of £1million.

Ahead of his departure, Mr Hewitt urged people in Ipswich to "work collectively to change things", saying: "There's no limit to what you can do if you set your mind to it."

Anyone who wants to apply should visit the IHAG website.

