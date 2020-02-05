Imam to face trial over alleged indecent assaults on young girls

A former Suffolk-based imam has denied indecently assaulting six young girls and will face a trial later this year.

Hafez Uddin, 65, of Blake Avenue, Barking, London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with 15 historic offences of indecent assault.

Uddin pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts through a Bengali interpreter.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 20 for a further hearing.

Uddin's trial has been scheduled to begin on September 28 and is expected to last three to four weeks.