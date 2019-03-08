E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Imogen passes her GCSEs - despite fracturing her back in riding accident two weeks before exams

PUBLISHED: 17:13 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 22 August 2019

Imogen Milner-Moore, 16, passed her exans with flying colours Picture: MICHELLE MILNER-MOORE

Archant

An Ipswich student who fractured her back in a horseriding accident just two weeks before her GCSE exams has passed with flying colours.

Imogen Milner-Moore revising in bed after fracturing her back in a riding accident Picture: MICHELLE MILNER-MOOREImogen Milner-Moore revising in bed after fracturing her back in a riding accident Picture: MICHELLE MILNER-MOORE

Imogen Milner Moore, 16, a student at St Joseph's College, fell off her horse in April and had to take her exams standing at a desk, with a bed set up nearby in case needed a rest.

She had also broken her wrist, but thankfully it was not her writing hand.

Imogen Milner-Moore fractured her back while showjumping Picture: MICHELLE MILNER-MOOREImogen Milner-Moore fractured her back while showjumping Picture: MICHELLE MILNER-MOORE

Despite her injuries, Imogen battled through and yesterday morning found out she had passed nine GCSEs, including grade 8s in English Language, English Literature and Business.

Imogen said she was delighted with her results. "My revision was disrupted because for the first couple of weeks after the accident I couldn't get out of bed," she said.

"The evening before results day I went to the physio who signed me off.

"I was celebrating two bits of good news on exam results morning."

