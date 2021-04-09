Ipswich High School to host free confidence-boosting drama classes

Published: 1:11 PM April 9, 2021

Impresario is offering free classes at Ipswich High School in Woolverstone - Credit: Carmel Jane Photography Ltd

Ipswich High School is hosting free drama classes to local children in a bid to help boost their confidence.

The classes, run by Colchester's Impresario Theatre School, will be held at the Woolverstone school on Saturday, April 17.

Helping local children and young people become triple threats in dance, singing and drama, the sessions will give the opportunity to try out street and musical theatre routines, while helping to learn the skills required to become an actor.

Principal of Impresario, Amy said: “Our vocal coach, Zoe, will ensure our singing session is fun and students will experience a range of modern vocal training techniques. We will aim to help everyone who attends to learn how to breathe correctly and keep time.

“The free drama session will give the attendees a taste of how acting can build their confidence and help them express emotion.”

More information can be found on the theatre's website.