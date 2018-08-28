Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police spotted in Ipswich park after man ‘grabs child from swing’

PUBLISHED: 15:16 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 09 February 2019

The incident happened in a park near Gainsborough Sports Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened in a park near Gainsborough Sports Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Officers have searched the area around an Ipswich park following reports a young child was taken out of a swing.

Police were called shortly after 12.30pm to reports of an incident involving a man and a three-year-old child in a park near Gainsborough Sports Centre in Brazier’s Wood Road.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, reportedly entered the park while “shouting and waving his hands”, before attempting to take a young girl from one of the swings.

The girl’s father, Andrew Roberts, 47, said he snatched his daughter back before phoning the police.

“It all happened so quickly,” he said.

“I was in the park with my three kids – they age from three up till nine.

“I saw this guy come running towards the gate. He let himself in, and he comes straight in, grabs my daughter out the swing and picks her up.

“I go over and take her off him. The whole thing takes not even 30 seconds.”

Mr Roberts, who lives in Ipswich, said two women followed behind and attempted to restrain the man, but he brushed away from them and ran in the direction of the fence.

He said the incident had been upsetting for his children but he didn’t think the man meant any harm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said extra patrols were carried out in the area but attempts made to locate the man were unsuccessful.

He said a police presence would remain in the area this afternoon.

The spokesman said it is believed the man may be vulnerable and his intentions were not thought to be malicious. He added that there was no attempt to take the child away from the location.

However police are continuing to monitor the situation.

The girl did not sustain any injuries.

The man in question is described as white with a red blotchy complexion, wearing a dark jacket and a woolly hat.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Orwell Bridge closure threat ‘borderline’ as Storm Erik batters Suffolk

The decision to close the Orwell Bridge is borderline according to Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police spotted in Ipswich park after man ‘grabs child from swing’

The incident happened in a park near Gainsborough Sports Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire at Whitton care home

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at Thurleston Residential Home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

High winds ‘could close Orwell Bridge’, experts warn

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich sometimes closes in high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Got what it takes to win Ipswich Waterfront dragon boat race?

Fresh Start - new beginnings is inviting entries to the Ipswich Dragon Boat Race Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Watch: The Boot Room derby day preview - who should start, who are the key men and who will win?

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren preview The East Anglian Derby ahead of the game on Sunday at Carrow Road
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists