Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the address in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: WILL JEFFORD Police were called to the address in Ipswich on Saturday Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The examination was carried out by the Home Office and will now require further tests.

However, police have confirmed that no evidence of third-party involvement was found and that their enquires were still ongoing.

Officers were first called to an address in Meridian Rise at 8.20am on Saturday December 1.

They were called by the East of England ambulance service after they reported finding a deceased woman in her 40s inside the house.

A man in his 40s was bailed on Sunday, December 2, after he was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the death.

His bail has now been cancelled and police have released him under investigation.

Anyone who has any information relating to this incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 69511/18.