Suffolk sees increase in pupils achieving grade 4 in English and maths

Schools in Suffolk celebrated an average 7% increase in students achieving a grade 4 or above, according to the county council.

Self-reported figures from schools across the county paint a picture of improvement - with a 4% rise in pupils achieving at least a grade 5 in all elements of the English Baccalaureate.

Among those celebrating an increase in attainment is Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich. Overall, 55% of students achieved at least a grade four in both English and maths - an increase of 6% on last year, with improvements in subjects across the board.

Principal Jamie Daniels said: "This year's results reflect the huge amount of hard work and commitment shown by our students and staff.

"It is also great to be celebrating so many individual achievements to round off my first year as principal at Endeavour.

"We wish all our students the very best of luck as they move on to the next phase of their education."

Claydon High School also saw a rise in results, with 74% of pupils achieving at least grade 4 in English and maths.

Maéve Taylor, headteacher at the school, said: "Congratulations to all of our students upon their achievements, we ask each of them that they aim to achieve the best that they are capable of and they have certainly done this."

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for children's services education and skills, said: "I would like to congratulate Suffolk's young people on these fantastic results. They are testament to the hard work and commitment shown by pupils, parents, teachers and governors.

"This early indication puts our students in a strong position to go on to higher education.

"Through our Raising the Bar programme we continue to work with, and challenge schools to drive up educational attainment.

"We are committed to establishing and maintaining an education system that allows every child and young person to reach their full potential."

Graham White, spokesman for the National Union of Teachers, said: "I would like to congratulate all the pupils because we are in a situation that the government has made the exams even harder and there is greater stress on students than ever before. But it is what they go on to do next which is the most important thing."