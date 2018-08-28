Gallery

Five festive nail designs you will wish you had

The full festive works featuring Christmas trees, reindeers, and Father Christmas. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

From subtle Santa hats to tricky gingerbread men Ipswich nail technician Chelsea Scarlett has done them all.

Chelsea Scarlett, who has been designing nails for five years, has revealed that glitter is the latest must-have in the world of beauty.

The 24-year-old said: “Everyone has been asking for full blown glitter nails, faded glitter nails, glitter with nail art, holographic glitter.

“The list goes on! I’ve also noticed people have been really into ombré nails this year which look gorgeous combined with GLITTER!”

A set with Father Christmas' face on. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT A set with Father Christmas' face on. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

But glitter isn’t the only trend, Chelsea has found her clients are more adventurous around the festive period with a higher request for nail art rather than just colours.

The requests vary from Santa faces, snow flakes and what seemed the impossible tiny gingerbread men.

The Loft employee said: “The most challenging was when someone wanted lots of mini gingerbread men all over their nails. It was so intricate and difficult but looked awesome.”

Snowflake design Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT Snowflake design Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

Miss Scarlett is in such high demand her clients had to book their Christmas nail appointments in August.

She said: “Every year is a new and better year for me. The longer I’ve been doing it, the more people come to me.

“It all comes with the experience and confidence, and each year I gain more and more.

Reindeer face Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT Reindeer face Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

“I have had to tell people to book their Christmas nails in when it was August. I was fully booked for December about three months ago.

“People like to know they have secured their slot as they do go super fast.

