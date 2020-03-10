E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in 70s indecently assaults teenager in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:18 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 10 March 2020

The incident took place in St Helen's Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident took place in St Helen's Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s grabbed a teenagers hand and attempted to pull it towards his groin in Ipswich.

The indecent assault took place on Tuesday, March 3 at 10.30am at a bus stop in St Helen's street.

The woman, aged 19, was at the bus stop when she noticed a male staring at her from one of the other stands.

He then walked over to her whilst continuing to stare at her. As he got close to her he grabbed her left hand and attempted to pull it towards his groin. The victim shrugged away from the grip and ran away towards the direction of the town centre.

The male was described as being in his 70s, approximately six feet in height, bald and wearing glasses. He was also wearing a blue winter coat, green coloured trousers and dark shoes.

The victim did not see where the suspect went after she ran away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/13535/20.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rise by five in East of England

The Government has issued its latest update on coronavirus Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Man in 70s indecently assaults teenager in Ipswich town centre

The incident took place in St Helen's Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Road reopens after motorcycle and car crash at busy Ipswich roundabout

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE
Drive 24