Man in 70s indecently assaults teenager in Ipswich town centre

The incident took place in St Helen's Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s grabbed a teenagers hand and attempted to pull it towards his groin in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The indecent assault took place on Tuesday, March 3 at 10.30am at a bus stop in St Helen's street.

The woman, aged 19, was at the bus stop when she noticed a male staring at her from one of the other stands.

He then walked over to her whilst continuing to stare at her. As he got close to her he grabbed her left hand and attempted to pull it towards his groin. The victim shrugged away from the grip and ran away towards the direction of the town centre.

The male was described as being in his 70s, approximately six feet in height, bald and wearing glasses. He was also wearing a blue winter coat, green coloured trousers and dark shoes.

The victim did not see where the suspect went after she ran away.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/13535/20.