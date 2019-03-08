Indian Mela coming to Christchurch Park - allowing fans to forget cricket loss!

The Indian Mela is a popular event at Christchurch Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Christchurch Park in Ipswich is expected to be transformed into a rash of colour on Sunday as the town holds its annual Indian Mela celebrations.

Officials at the borough council who are organising the event could be forgiven for letting out a sigh of relief earlier this week when the Indian cricket team lost its semi-final to New Zealand - removing a possible distraction for some sports fans in that community!

The celebration of Indian culture offers visitors a rich mix of live entertainment, Bollywood dance workshops, cooking demonstrations, a vibrant market and a mouth-watering Indian food village.

This family fun event - which has become a popular addition to the town's summer calendar - is free and takes place between noon and 6pm.

The Mela is put on by the Ipswich and Suffolk Indian Association in association with Ipswich Borough Council.

Parking is available at Crown multi-storey car park where you can get up to three hours free (maximum stay: five hours between 8am and 2pm).