GALLERY: Thousands flock to Christchurch Park for Indian Summer Mela

Gallery

The annual Indian Summer Mela took place this Sunday, with thousands flocking to Christchurch Park. Pictured: Freddie and Ben Whiting. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ipswich was bursting with colour as thousands of people flocked to Christchurch Park to celebrate Indian culture.

The Indian Summer Mela, meaning fair, has been a staple part of Ipswich’s social calendar for many years.

It returned once again this Sunday to bring together people from all different cultures.

(L-R) Biren Patnaik, Prabhas Patra, Swagatika Das and Shayena Patra enjoying themselves at the Indian Summer Mela at Christchurch Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A Bollywood dancer performing at the Ipswich Summer Mela at Christchurch Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A father and his daughter playing on the hook-a-duck at Christchurch Park Indian Summer Mela - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The day included live entertainment, Bollywood music, spectacular dance performances, a vibrant market and a mouth-watering Indian food village.

The day was organised by the Ipswich and Suffolk Indian Association, and Chair Shilpa Surana said the day had been a resounding success.

She said: “The day has been fabulous. Loads of people, and lovely weather.

“So many people have been getting involved, and have been slowly making their way towards the stage.

"The canopy was completely filled with people and stallholders.

“This was exactly what we wanted!”

Ashlee and Kacy Jordan at the Indian Summer Mela at Christchurch Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children playing on the funfair at Ipswich's Indian Summer Mela - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



