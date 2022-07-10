News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

GALLERY: Thousands flock to Christchurch Park for Indian Summer Mela

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 5:03 PM July 10, 2022
Freddie and Ben Whiting at the Indian Summer Mela at Christchurch Park in Ipswich

The annual Indian Summer Mela took place this Sunday, with thousands flocking to Christchurch Park. Pictured: Freddie and Ben Whiting. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ipswich was bursting with colour as thousands of people flocked to Christchurch Park to celebrate Indian culture. 

The Indian Summer Mela, meaning fair, has been a staple part of Ipswich’s social calendar for many years. 

It returned once again this Sunday to bring together people from all different cultures. 

(L-R) Biren Patnaik, Prabhas Patra, Swagatika Das and Shayena Patra at the Indian Summer Mela at Chr

(L-R) Biren Patnaik, Prabhas Patra, Swagatika Das and Shayena Patra enjoying themselves at the Indian Summer Mela at Christchurch Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A bollywood dancer performing at the Ipswich Summer Mela at Christchurch Park

A Bollywood dancer performing at the Ipswich Summer Mela at Christchurch Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A father and his daughter playing on the hook-a-duck at Christchurch Park Indian Summer Mela

A father and his daughter playing on the hook-a-duck at Christchurch Park Indian Summer Mela - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The day included live entertainment, Bollywood music, spectacular dance performances, a vibrant market and a mouth-watering Indian food village. 

The day was organised by the Ipswich and Suffolk Indian Association, and Chair Shilpa Surana said the day had been a resounding success.  

She said: “The day has been fabulous. Loads of people, and lovely weather. 

“So many people have been getting involved, and have been slowly making their way towards the stage. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
  2. 2 Road closures in place after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
  3. 3 Three-car crash causing delays near petrol station in Ipswich
  1. 4 Could you offer a home to rare breed Suffolk Chocolate cat?
  2. 5 Nurse practitioner dismissed from Suffolk surgery 'after suspension revealed'
  3. 6 Speeding driver who had no licence has car seized in Ipswich
  4. 7 What you need to know about flying ant day
  5. 8 New fashion boutique set to open in Ipswich town centre
  6. 9 Man got schoolgirl to watch porn
  7. 10 'Delight' as fire service move into state-of-the-art hub

"The canopy was completely filled with people and stallholders. 

“This was exactly what we wanted!” 

Ashlee and Kacy Jordan at the Indian Summer Mela at Christchurch Park

Ashlee and Kacy Jordan at the Indian Summer Mela at Christchurch Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children playing on the funfair at Ipswich's Indian Summer Mela

Children playing on the funfair at Ipswich's Indian Summer Mela - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man was arrested in Ipswich yesterday by the Metropolitan Police 

Suffolk Live News

Suspected right-wing terrorist arrested in Ipswich by Met Police

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police cars parked up in the car park of an Ipswich supermarket earlier this week

Suffolk Live News

Suspected illegal immigrant arrested in Ipswich supermarket car park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ranelagh Primary School has been rated as 'Good' by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

Ipswich primary school rated 'Good' by Ofsted for second time in row

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Lidl Futura Park

Retail

Work starts on new Ipswich Lidl store at Futura Park

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon