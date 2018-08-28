Woodbridge retailers ready to tackle Black Friday sales

A number of Woodbridge retailers are backing the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A group of Woodbridge businesses have clubbed together to try and encourage shoppers back into Woodbridge for Black Friday.

The event, known as Wonderful Woodbridge Friday, will be taking place across 12 local businesses.

The event has been organised by Jill Barrett from local home interiors shop, Barretts of Woodbridge to try and tackle the American tradition.

Black Friday is the name given to the day after the Thanksgiving in the US and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season across the pond.

A range of different retailers are being represented by the special sale day.

TravelQuest, Dzo Dzo, Deben Travel, Homespun, Carbon Male, Holly Blue Boutique, Ninni Noo, Fanny and Frank, Sweet Dreams, Woodbridge Kitchen Company and Amore are among those taking part in the day.

Each store has selected their own deals for day which can be promoted under the Wonderful Woodbridge banner.

Barretts has promoted all of the offers on their social media and in the shop’s newsletter.

Store manager at Barretts of Woodbridge Michael Grist said: “We resisted Black Friday for such a long time and we felt that we needed to do something to get people from behind their computers and back into the high street.

“Woodbridge has been a finalist in the Great British High Street Awards so we thought it would be a great idea to have special offers for Black Friday and we decided to call it Wonderful Woodbridge Friday.

“It’s really encouraging people to come and see what a fantastic town we are and get lots of the local independents involved as well.”

Woodbridge received a highly commended award at the Great British High Street Awards, placing them second in the England category.

James Lightfoot, the chair of Choose Woodbridge had previously described the retailer day as “an excellent idea” which would build on the “feel good factor” of the competition.

Mr Grist said that reaction had been positive:“It’s been a really good incentive.

“People are getting bargains still but they are going to come in and experience what a joy Woodbridge is to come and visit.

“Come on down and have a look round there’s loads to see here.”