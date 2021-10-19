Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to an Ipswich park

Published: 6:53 PM October 19, 2021

The inflatable course will be held at Trinity Park next year - Credit: Archant

An inflatable 5k obstacle course will be coming to Ipswich next year.

The inflatable course will be in Trinity Park on Saturday, July 9 with organisers promising it to be bigger and bouncier than ever.

According to the UK Running Events website they have added three additional brand new obstacles, meaning you will tackle 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5K distance.

There will also be refreshments throughout the course if needed.

Although it is a 5k event participants are able to chose from four distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k and 15k.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone who takes part will be given a medal and finishers prize worth over £20.

One person who has already taken on the course left this review on the website "Absolutely loved it!

"My husband and son joined me in this run and we all had a fantastic time."

Tickets start at £18.50 for children aged above five and over, and £28.50 per adult and can be booked online.