Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to an Ipswich park
- Credit: Archant
An inflatable 5k obstacle course will be coming to Ipswich next year.
The inflatable course will be in Trinity Park on Saturday, July 9 with organisers promising it to be bigger and bouncier than ever.
According to the UK Running Events website they have added three additional brand new obstacles, meaning you will tackle 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5K distance.
There will also be refreshments throughout the course if needed.
Although it is a 5k event participants are able to chose from four distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k and 15k.
You may also want to watch:
Everyone who takes part will be given a medal and finishers prize worth over £20.
One person who has already taken on the course left this review on the website "Absolutely loved it!
Most Read
- 1 62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre
- 2 Ipswich's Covid infection rate now the highest in England
- 3 'I'm very lucky' – Ipswich biker-chef lost arm and hand in A14 crash
- 4 Life sentence for man who stabbed and left woman in field near Ipswich
- 5 Ipswich Town fan banned from Portman Road for racially abusing player
- 6 The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police
- 7 Inside a busy GP surgery: From daily abuse to the face-to-face debate
- 8 'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain
- 9 'Devious' Ipswich doctor jailed for sending fake texts to flatmate
- 10 Four men released following death of man at Felixstowe lorry park
"My husband and son joined me in this run and we all had a fantastic time."
Tickets start at £18.50 for children aged above five and over, and £28.50 per adult and can be booked online.