'So cruel': Injured and dead birds found near community centre

A Kesgrave man says he was shocked to discover a number of injured and dead birds near the town's community centre - which he thinks were hurt by a group of teenagers.

Richard Aston, 33, who looks after injured or unwanted animals at his home, said three gulls were discovered over the weekend on a patch of land close to Tesco Express in Grange Farm.

The first was found on the floor near a tree late last week but, despite his best efforts to revive the little bird, it died later that day.

The second injured bird was discovered a day later in the same area as the first, with a minor injury to its wing.

It has now been taken under the care of a friend of Mr Aston's, who also looks after injured animals.

He is caring for a third gull himself.

The bird had suffered a serious break to its left wing and has been left unable to fly.

He has strapped its wing and expects the little bird to be back to full health in six to eight weeks.

Mr Aston said two more dead gulls were discovered in a bush in the same area on Monday evening.

He said he thinks a group of teenagers may be responsible for the injured birds after a witness he spoke to saw a group hanging around nearby, soon before the injured birds were found.

"All of the birds have been found around the community centre and the teenagers were seen hanging around that area," said Mr Aston.

"The gull I am looking after is running around fine now. He is feeding well too, so that shouldn't be an issue.

"I have got friends he could go and live if he can't be released into the wild.

"Another two were found dumped in a bush on Monday evening.

"It's just the fact that someone would do this to an animal. It's so cruel."

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: "It is concerning to hear this and we urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the police or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

"If you see an injured animal and you have concerns about please call the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

"For more information on what to do with injured wild animals, visit the RSPCA's website.