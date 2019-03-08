E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'So cruel': Injured and dead birds found near community centre

PUBLISHED: 12:42 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 05 November 2019

Mr Aston said the bird was found with a broken left wing Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Mr Aston said the bird was found with a broken left wing Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A Kesgrave man says he was shocked to discover a number of injured and dead birds near the town's community centre - which he thinks were hurt by a group of teenagers.

Richard Aston, 33, who looks after injured or unwanted animals at his home, said three gulls were discovered over the weekend on a patch of land close to Tesco Express in Grange Farm.

The first was found on the floor near a tree late last week but, despite his best efforts to revive the little bird, it died later that day.

The second injured bird was discovered a day later in the same area as the first, with a minor injury to its wing.

It has now been taken under the care of a friend of Mr Aston's, who also looks after injured animals.

He is caring for a third gull himself.

The bird had suffered a serious break to its left wing and has been left unable to fly.

He has strapped its wing and expects the little bird to be back to full health in six to eight weeks.

Mr Aston said two more dead gulls were discovered in a bush in the same area on Monday evening.

He said he thinks a group of teenagers may be responsible for the injured birds after a witness he spoke to saw a group hanging around nearby, soon before the injured birds were found.

"All of the birds have been found around the community centre and the teenagers were seen hanging around that area," said Mr Aston.

"The gull I am looking after is running around fine now. He is feeding well too, so that shouldn't be an issue.

"I have got friends he could go and live if he can't be released into the wild.

"Another two were found dumped in a bush on Monday evening.

"It's just the fact that someone would do this to an animal. It's so cruel."

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: "It is concerning to hear this and we urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the police or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

"If you see an injured animal and you have concerns about please call the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

"For more information on what to do with injured wild animals, visit the RSPCA's website.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘So cruel’: Injured and dead birds found near community centre

Mr Aston said the bird was found with a broken left wing Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich among disadvantaged areas to see government school funding boost

Suffolk GCSE pupils are offered tuition at the University of Suffolk as part of government Opportunity Area funding Picture: GREGG BROWN

Were you caught on camera in Yates on Saturday after the Rugby World Cup final?

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Cycle broken, top half block and a Suffolk boy – The lowdown on AFC Rochdale

Rochdale teenager Luke Matheson, 16, celebrates his equaliser at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Photo: PA

Ipswich teenage racer defies health problems to win trial with top kart team

Jack Ferguson before his most recent race, where he secured another first place finish Picture: JACK FERGUSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists