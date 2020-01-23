E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Tax man' scammers threaten to cancel National Insurance number

PUBLISHED: 10:37 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 23 January 2020

HMRC has been made aware of the scam and would like to hear from anyone who receives a call Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

HMRC has been made aware of the scam and would like to hear from anyone who receives a call Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Daisy-Daisy

Consumer rights officials have urged people to be aware of scam phone calls claiming to be from the Inland Revenue.

Suffolk Trading Standards said officers had received reports of people receiving scam calls indicating that failure to appear for an erroneous court hearing will result in suspension of the recipient's National Insurance number.

The target is then encouraged to call another number to resolve the issue.

Authorities warn that the automated calls are a scam - and are asking people to email if they receive one.

A spokesman said: "Do not telephone the number provided, or provide anyone with your personal details, including your bank or credit card information."

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs has been made aware of the scam.

If you have been targeted, email phishing@hmrc.gov.uk and include the date and content of the call, and the phone number used.

