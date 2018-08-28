Partly Cloudy

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:29 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 11 December 2018

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Archant

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Ava-May Littleboy, of Princes Gardens, Lower Somersham, near Ipswich, died on Sunday, July 1, when she came off the trampoline at Lower Esplanade.

At the opening of the inquest into her death earlier this year, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk gave the medical cause of death as a traumatic head injury.

She said Ava-May had been playing on an inflatable trampoline in Lower Esplanade and was seen to come off it and land on the beach.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest has been adjourned for a second pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Carrow House, Norwich, on February 11, to allow for a police to complete their report into the incident.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

