Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three-day-old baby died after “traumatic” birth - inquest

16 April, 2019 - 07:24
The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

Archant

An inquest into the death of a three-day-old baby has heard the emergency casaerian section on her mother described as “traumatic”.

Baby Lilly Mae Tamasi died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire on September 14, 2017.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a brain injury caused by an intracranial bleed.

An inquest in Ipswich yesterday heard Lilly Mae's parents, Georgina and Zoltan Tamasi, from Trimley St Mary, had visited Ipswich Hospital on September 11, 2017, after Georgina started having contractions and experiencing reduced fetal movement.

The inquest heard that Lilly's heart rate was found to be low so the decision was made to conduct an emergency C-section.

Obstetrician Dr Saadia Farrakhm, who carried out the six-minute long procedure, said the birth was “very difficult”, saying she had “never experienced anything like it before or since.”

She said Lilly was “floppy” and had “no tone in her body”.

Questions were raised during the hearing to whether Lilly, who weighed just 2kg (4lbs) when she was born, could have suffered an injury to her head during the birth.

Lilly was deemed to have a low Apgar score after her birth, a way of rating of a baby's health, so was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit for ventilation.

But her condition picked up, as did her Apgar score, with medics describing her as “looking really well” so was moved back to Orwell Ward to be with her parents for skin to skin contact and for breast feeding. However, she later became unwell, turning “grey and unresponsive” with her eyes “fixed and dilated”.

She later started having seizures and was fitted with a breathing tube. Lilly was then rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital but sadly passed away.

Questions were raised by the family's legal representatives about whether Lilly should have remained in the neo-natal unit longer and not returned to her parents so soon.

The inquest also heard Mrs Tamasi had suffered high blood pressure during her pregnancy.

The hearing was told a Serious Incident Requiring Investigation report following Lilly's death had described earlier assessments from a midwife as “inadequate”.

The inquest continues.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to signalling problems

Signalling problems mean that trains are delayed between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-day-old baby died after “traumatic” birth - inquest

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

All you need to know about getting your child into your choice of primary school

It's the day you find out which primary school your child is going to - here's all you need to know Photo: Suffolk County Council

New grounds, early start in the FA Cup and a new competition all await Ipswich Town when League One life begins

Ipswich Town will be playing in the Checkatrade Trophy and the first round of the FA Cup next season. Picture: PA

Row breaks out over slogan for Ipswich Tories’ housing policy

This slogan from Ipswich Conservatives has sparked concern in the town. Picture: IPSWICH CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists