Three-day-old baby died after “traumatic” birth - inquest

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Archant

An inquest into the death of a three-day-old baby has heard the emergency casaerian section on her mother described as “traumatic”.

Baby Lilly Mae Tamasi died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire on September 14, 2017.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of death as a brain injury caused by an intracranial bleed.

An inquest in Ipswich yesterday heard Lilly Mae's parents, Georgina and Zoltan Tamasi, from Trimley St Mary, had visited Ipswich Hospital on September 11, 2017, after Georgina started having contractions and experiencing reduced fetal movement.

The inquest heard that Lilly's heart rate was found to be low so the decision was made to conduct an emergency C-section.

Obstetrician Dr Saadia Farrakhm, who carried out the six-minute long procedure, said the birth was “very difficult”, saying she had “never experienced anything like it before or since.”

She said Lilly was “floppy” and had “no tone in her body”.

Questions were raised during the hearing to whether Lilly, who weighed just 2kg (4lbs) when she was born, could have suffered an injury to her head during the birth.

Lilly was deemed to have a low Apgar score after her birth, a way of rating of a baby's health, so was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit for ventilation.

But her condition picked up, as did her Apgar score, with medics describing her as “looking really well” so was moved back to Orwell Ward to be with her parents for skin to skin contact and for breast feeding. However, she later became unwell, turning “grey and unresponsive” with her eyes “fixed and dilated”.

She later started having seizures and was fitted with a breathing tube. Lilly was then rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital but sadly passed away.

Questions were raised by the family's legal representatives about whether Lilly should have remained in the neo-natal unit longer and not returned to her parents so soon.

The inquest also heard Mrs Tamasi had suffered high blood pressure during her pregnancy.

The hearing was told a Serious Incident Requiring Investigation report following Lilly's death had described earlier assessments from a midwife as “inadequate”.

The inquest continues.