Family says 'world is not the same' after death of 10-year-old son

A 10-year-old who moved to the UK from Afghanistan was "loved very deeply" and "the world is not the same without him", Suffolk Coroner's Court has heard.

Sayed Zakarya Muslimyan, known to his family as Zakarya or Zak, was born in Afghanistan in September 2011 but moved with his parents and four siblings to Ipswich for safety in the months before his death.

He died on September 7 2021 having been found "unresponsive" in his bedroom in Celestian Drive, by his mother.

The inquest heard she carried her son into the street outside their home in search for help.

A neighbour called an ambulance at 1.11pm and a volunteer paramedic, who was on a rest day from the service but received a notification about the nearby incident via an app, stopped to help other members of the public give CPR.

Despite prolonged resuscitation events, including multiple doses of adrenaline, Zakarya was pronounced dead at Ipswich Hospital at 2pm.

A statement on his family's behalf was read at the inquest into his death on April 12, which described him as a child who enjoyed going to school in his home country, had been attending English lessons and was keen to begin learning in Ipswich.

But the different way of life in his new home was difficult for Zakarya, with court hearing that he missed the "freedom and independence" of life in Afghanistan, where he could watch TV and play with his friends.

He had also been very close to family left behind, including a "special bond with his grandfather" who he continued to talk to every day -- sometimes for up to two hours a day.

His family said "the world is not the same" without their son and they lived with "unimaginable pain and sadness".

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that although Zakarya's medical cause of death, confirmed by a post-mortem, was hanging, he could not rule the death a suicide "due to his very young age".

A suicide verdict would require intent and Mr Parsley stated he didn't think "any 10-year-old could form that intent".

He thanked the family for their "quiet dignity" through the inquest process, offering his heartfelt condolences and adding he "couldn't imagine what [they] must be going through".

