E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Loving grandfather’ died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 07:25 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 22 May 2020

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A ‘loving grandfather’ and former taxi driver died after falling down the stairs at his Felixstowe home.

David Brown, 73, was at home in Maidstone Road on November 10 with his wife Evelyn when he fell down 13 steps, twisting his neck as he landed.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he stayed for three days, during which time he had to be moved to intensive care due to the severity of his injuries.

His condition deteriorated and Mr Brown died peacefully on November 13 with his family present.

In a statement, Mrs Brown described her husband as “always helpful and happy to go with the flow”.

“He was a loving grandfather to his two grandchildren – even if he was known to them as ‘grumpy grandad’.”

Senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley told the court that Mr Brown’s death was as a result of the serious neck injury he sustained in the fall.

Mr Parsley recorded Mr Brown’s death as accidental at Ipswich Coroners Court on May 21.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Loving grandfather’ died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich road layouts could change under new town centre social distancing measures

Preparations are being made for more people t return to Ipswich town centre after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This is the biggest challenge the Ipswich Star has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Today we are asking you to support the work of the Ipswich Star Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk residents urged to ‘do the right’ thing ahead of bank holiday warm weather

Georgina, Aryn and Jessica have fun in the sea at Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt: Why I believe we should be able to control our borders

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt spoke about immigration in the House of Commons. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24