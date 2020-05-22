‘Loving grandfather’ died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

A ‘loving grandfather’ and former taxi driver died after falling down the stairs at his Felixstowe home.

David Brown, 73, was at home in Maidstone Road on November 10 with his wife Evelyn when he fell down 13 steps, twisting his neck as he landed.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he stayed for three days, during which time he had to be moved to intensive care due to the severity of his injuries.

His condition deteriorated and Mr Brown died peacefully on November 13 with his family present.

In a statement, Mrs Brown described her husband as “always helpful and happy to go with the flow”.

“He was a loving grandfather to his two grandchildren – even if he was known to them as ‘grumpy grandad’.”

Senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley told the court that Mr Brown’s death was as a result of the serious neck injury he sustained in the fall.

Mr Parsley recorded Mr Brown’s death as accidental at Ipswich Coroners Court on May 21.