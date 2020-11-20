E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Inquest into death of Megan Haggar, 17, adjourned

PUBLISHED: 14:50 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 20 November 2020

Megan Younger-Watson, also known as Megan Haggar, died in February last year in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Megan Younger-Watson, also known as Megan Haggar, died in February last year in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

An inquest into the death of an Ipswich teenager has been adjourned for a second time to allow for more evidence to be gathered.

Megan Younger-Watson, 17, also known as Megan Haggar, died at her home in Ipswich on February 16 last year, Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

The ambulance service called Suffolk police to the address over fears that Ms Younger-Watson, also known as Megan Haggar, was self-harming.

Officers arrived to discover Ms Younger-Watson, a performing arts student at Suffolk New College, had died.

An inquest into Ms Younger-Watson’s death was opened in May, but was adjourned so further evidence could be gathered.

The inquest has now been adjourned again, this time until February 21 next year.

Following her death, Ms Younger-Watson’s mother Natasha described her daughter as “so beautiful, inside and out” and “one of the most wonderful, bubbliest, happiest people you’d ever meet”.

