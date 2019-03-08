Woman's death which sparked police probe was 'natural causes'

Police attend the scene in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A mother-of-three whose death sparked a police investigation in Ipswich died of natural causes, an inquest has concluded.

Julie Corbin, 52, was found unresponsive at her home in Waterford Road just after 6pm on Monday, June 3 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes were paid on social media following news of her death, describing her as a 'lovely woman'.

One wrote: "One of the funniest outgoing women I have ever known, you could not be around her without cracking up laughing about something or other."

An inquest into her death, at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich, heard from PC Lauren Housego, the first police officer on scene.

She said Mrs Corbin has been found in a 'pool of blood' and that there were other splatters of blood found in the room.

She added that a knife had also been found on the bed so a police investigation was launched.

"At this point it looked suspicious so a cordon was put in place," she said. "Then CSI and the duty sergeant were called to take over."

A report by detective inspector Karl Nightingale said that Mrs Corbin's bungalow had internal CCTV cameras in the hall and the lounge.

The footage was reviewed and nothing of concern was identified.

The report read: "No one was seen going into the address apart from the family.

"I concur her death is not suspicious."

The inquest heard from consultant pathologist Jason Wong from Ipswich Hospital.

He said a toxicology report revealed Mrs Corbin had taken a recreational amount of cocaine and consumed alcohol before her death.

Mr Wong said the initial post mortem could not ascertain the cause of death, but that on a balance of probabilities, it was likely she died as a result of a myocardia arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat.

Asked whether the cocaine could have affected her heart , Mr Wong said: "I cannot know exactly what caused the arrhythmia.

"It can happen with people who don't take cocaine but we know it can be associated with cocaine as well."

Mr Parsley concluded that Mrs Corbin died from natural causes.

He said: I know she has left behind three daughters and it is a tragic loss for them all.

"I would like to pass on my condolences to them all."