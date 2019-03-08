Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens into death of mother-of-two killed in crash on outskirts of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:39 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 02 August 2019

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a mother-of-two from Ipswich who was killed in a crash on the outskirts of town.

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTERThe closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Angela Last, 57, who was also known as Tracey, died following a two-vehicle crash on the A137, close to the ski slope, involving a Nissan Qashqai and a Ford Fusion.

Mrs Last, who was driving the Nissan, died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene and investigated the cause of the collision.

A man who was driving the Ford Fusion also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into Mrs Last's death at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday, August 2.

Coroner's officer Kerry Cozens told the court: "Mrs Last was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A137 between the A14 and Wherstead Road.

"She was treated by paramedics but sadly passed away at the scene.

"It has been requested that an inquest is opened and adjourned for further work to be completed."

Mr Parsley adjourned the inquest until January 9 next year.

Following her death, Mrs Last's family paid tribute to her, describing her as a person who would "help anyone that needed her".

They said: "Tracey Last was tragically taken from us on the morning of July 3, 2019.

"She was a much-loved wife to Clive for many years and cherished daughter to Tony and Ann.

"Tracey was sister to Dale, Bonnie and Toni and a wonderful mum to Derry and Ryan, along with their partners Stacey and Meredith.

"A devoted and fantastic nanny to all of her grandchildren - Curtis, Brooke, Calli and Finley.

"Tracey was a friendly and outgoing person, she would help anyone who needed her and had a lot of time for her family.

"Tracey will be hugely missed by all of her family, friends, and everyone that knew her."

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call Suffolk Constabulary's serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting reference CAD 45 of July 3.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage that may aid their investigation.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘You will be missed’ - Independent store to close after nearly 50 years

J. & C. Webb in Felixstowe is closing down after decades in the town. Photo: Archant.

First bands announced for new Ipswich music festival

Well-known local band Dingus Khan will perform. Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Players to watch, ins and outs and expectations – here’s your guide to every League One team this season

Jack Ross and Sunderland are the favourites to win League One, with Pompey second and Ipswich Town third. Picture: PA SPORT

‘He can’t react the way he did and he knows that’ - Lambert on Downes headbutt

Flynn Downes reacts to a challenge from Paul Lewis at Cambridge Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists