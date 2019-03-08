Inquest opens into death of mother-of-two killed in crash on outskirts of Ipswich

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3

An inquest has been opened into the death of a mother-of-two from Ipswich who was killed in a crash on the outskirts of town.

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre

Angela Last, 57, who was also known as Tracey, died following a two-vehicle crash on the A137, close to the ski slope, involving a Nissan Qashqai and a Ford Fusion.

Mrs Last, who was driving the Nissan, died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene and investigated the cause of the collision.

A man who was driving the Ford Fusion also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into Mrs Last's death at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday, August 2.

Coroner's officer Kerry Cozens told the court: "Mrs Last was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A137 between the A14 and Wherstead Road.

"She was treated by paramedics but sadly passed away at the scene.

"It has been requested that an inquest is opened and adjourned for further work to be completed."

Mr Parsley adjourned the inquest until January 9 next year.

Following her death, Mrs Last's family paid tribute to her, describing her as a person who would "help anyone that needed her".

They said: "Tracey Last was tragically taken from us on the morning of July 3, 2019.

"She was a much-loved wife to Clive for many years and cherished daughter to Tony and Ann.

"Tracey was sister to Dale, Bonnie and Toni and a wonderful mum to Derry and Ryan, along with their partners Stacey and Meredith.

"A devoted and fantastic nanny to all of her grandchildren - Curtis, Brooke, Calli and Finley.

"Tracey was a friendly and outgoing person, she would help anyone who needed her and had a lot of time for her family.

"Tracey will be hugely missed by all of her family, friends, and everyone that knew her."

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call Suffolk Constabulary's serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting reference CAD 45 of July 3.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage that may aid their investigation.