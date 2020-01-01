Mystery over death of Ipswich security guard

Mr Mohamed was found in his Canham Street home in Ipswich on November 4 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

An Ipswich security guard was found dead at home a week after calling in sick at work, an inquest heard.

Yassin Farah Mohamed, a 43-year-old security guard at AXA Insurance, was found in his home in nearby Canham Street by police on November 4, 2019.

Mr Mohamed had called to tell his manager he was unwell and unable to come to work on October 28, a week before he was found dead at home.

Members of staff familiar with Mr Mohamed had visited his bungalow that week to check on him, knocking on the door and leaving notes, but received no reply.

When they visited on November 4 they spoke to a neighbour who told them she had not seen Mr Mohamed for some time. The neighbour allowed them into her garden to access the back of his property and they saw Mr Mohamed on his sofa.

Police forced entry via the back door of the bungalow and found Mr Mohamed deceased inside. Due to the time that had passed between his death and the discovery of his body, pathologists were not able to establish a cause of death.

At Suffolk Coroner’s Court on May 21, senior coroner Nigel Parsley recorded an open conclusion and passed on his condolences to Mr Mohamed’s family.