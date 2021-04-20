Published: 7:00 PM April 20, 2021

Sheila Mason died at Ipswich Hospital after a fall at her home in October - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A born and bred Ipswich pensioner, who was the youngest of seven children, died after an accidental fall at home an inquest has ruled.

Sheila Mason spent her whole life in Ipswich, working as a telephonist for BT until her retirement aged 60.

The mother-of-two married the love of her life Harry Mason at a young age and enjoyed 65 years of marriage before he tragically passed away in February 2020.

The inquest into her death, held today at Suffolk Coroner's Court, heard how she grew up as a happy child and during her early life enjoyed cycling and walking.

The 89-year-old suffered a stroke in her 70s and was diagnosed with dementia and Cerebrovascular disease.

She later stayed in hospital for a water infection and bout of pneumonia in September 2019.

A statement from daughter Lorraine was read to the court, saying she had spoken with her mother the night before she died and believed she seemed happy and content.

On the morning of October 20, son Robert — who had moved in with his mother following a fall in January 2018 — heard a loud bang and found she had fallen.

She was rushed to Ipswich Hospital after sustaining multiple fractures to the face and a subdural haematoma, from which she did not recover.

Assistant coroner Christopher Long concluded the cause of her death to be an accident.