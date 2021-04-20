'Kind and loving' widow died after fall, inquest concludes
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A born and bred Ipswich pensioner, who was the youngest of seven children, died after an accidental fall at home an inquest has ruled.
Sheila Mason spent her whole life in Ipswich, working as a telephonist for BT until her retirement aged 60.
The mother-of-two married the love of her life Harry Mason at a young age and enjoyed 65 years of marriage before he tragically passed away in February 2020.
The inquest into her death, held today at Suffolk Coroner's Court, heard how she grew up as a happy child and during her early life enjoyed cycling and walking.
The 89-year-old suffered a stroke in her 70s and was diagnosed with dementia and Cerebrovascular disease.
She later stayed in hospital for a water infection and bout of pneumonia in September 2019.
A statement from daughter Lorraine was read to the court, saying she had spoken with her mother the night before she died and believed she seemed happy and content.
Most Read
- 1 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
- 2 Man to stay in hospital overnight after incident in Ipswich
- 3 'Concerns' raised after police disperse drinkers outside Ipswich pub
- 4 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
- 5 Cyclist knocked off bike by car between Ipswich and Woodbridge
- 6 Multi-million pound Travelodge and retail complex coming to Ipswich
- 7 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault
- 8 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
- 9 Man who 'bombarded' schoolgirl with sexually explicit messages spared jail
- 10 Two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Ipswich
On the morning of October 20, son Robert — who had moved in with his mother following a fall in January 2018 — heard a loud bang and found she had fallen.
She was rushed to Ipswich Hospital after sustaining multiple fractures to the face and a subdural haematoma, from which she did not recover.
Assistant coroner Christopher Long concluded the cause of her death to be an accident.