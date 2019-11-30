Inquest opens into death of 20-year-old woman from Stowmarket

An inquest has opened into the death of a 20-year-old woman from Stowmarket who died despite paramedics performing CPR for more than an hour.

Megan Johnson died on August 5 at her home address after she was found unconscious by her step father.

Coroners' officer Ian Lambert told the inquest she had been seen by her stepfather at midnight the evening before and 'appeared to be happy and well'.

At 8.30am he went into her bedroom to find her on her back 'foaming at the mouth'.

He immediately called emergency services and started carrying out CPR.

Paramedics arrived soon after and performed CPR for more than an hour.

Her stepfather found boxes of a painkiller prescribed to her mother close to her bed.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest until January 24 next year.

An internal case review is set to take place on December 27.