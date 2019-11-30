E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of 20-year-old woman from Stowmarket

30 November, 2019 - 09:34
The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 20-year-old woman from Stowmarket who died despite paramedics performing CPR for more than an hour.

Megan Johnson died on August 5 at her home address after she was found unconscious by her step father.

Coroners' officer Ian Lambert told the inquest she had been seen by her stepfather at midnight the evening before and 'appeared to be happy and well'.

At 8.30am he went into her bedroom to find her on her back 'foaming at the mouth'.

You may also want to watch:

He immediately called emergency services and started carrying out CPR.

Paramedics arrived soon after and performed CPR for more than an hour.

Her stepfather found boxes of a painkiller prescribed to her mother close to her bed.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest until January 24 next year.

An internal case review is set to take place on December 27.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Subway set to return to town centre - four months after closure

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man dies suddenly at Ipswich home

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 re-opens after pothole saw one lane shut on Orwell Bridge

A pothole has forced a partial closure of the Orwell Bridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man charged with nine child sex offences to appear in court

Lee Arthurs, of London Road, Ipswich, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in January Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: How much your rail fares will go up by next year

Rail fares are due to go up again next year Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New proposals for 30 homes outside Ipswich

The homes could be built off Levington Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist injured officer as he tried to evade police

The incident happened near the forecourt of Lings Motorcycles in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists