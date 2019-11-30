E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man died while fishing in Ipswich with friends, inquest hears

30 November, 2019 - 11:34
Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A 27-year-old man died while out fishing with friends in Ipswich, an inquest has heard.

Michael Holder, from Ipswich, died on December 15 at the fishing lake at Chantry Park.

Coroners' officer Ian Lambert told the inquest Mr Holder had been in the park fishing with two friends and had stayed the night in a tent, drinking alcohol in the evening.

At 8am, while one of the friends slept, Mr Holder and another friend went fishing at the lake again.

The friend fell asleep but was woken by the alarm on his fishing line going off.

He discovered Mr Holder in the water and pulled him out, conducting CPR and calling emergency services,.

Police attended with paramedics and carried out more CPR on the bank.

Mr Holder was rushed to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance but he died soon after.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest until February 10 next year.

