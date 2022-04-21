News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Inquest opens into death of Mason Seymour

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 10:52 AM April 21, 2022
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Mason Seymour's body was found in woodland near Claydon - Credit: Suffolk police

An inquest date has been set into the death of 22-year-old Mason Seymour, whose body was found in woodland near Claydon in November last year. 

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard today that police were called by a member of the public on November 12, 2021, regarding a "body hanging in the woods" in the vicinity of Claydon. 

The body was later confirmed to be that of Mason Seymour, who had been reported missing in August. 

After his disappearance, a number of specialist searches were carried out in and around the Shotley area, where Mr Seymour, of no fixed abode, was last seen at the end of July 2021.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley set the inquest for July 14 2022, following an internal case review in May. 

If you need urgent mental health support call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. 

